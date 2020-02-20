House Bill to Repeal Permitless Carry Fails in Committee

A legislative attempt to repeal permitless carry in Oklahoma was shot down in committee on Thursday.

Rep. Jason Lowe filed House Bill 3357 the same day he filed an initiative petition also trying to repeal state law enacted last year that allows most Oklahomans 21 or older to carry a gun without the license and training previously required.

"I believe this law is absolutely dangerous. It’s a ticking time bomb and has been an utter disaster," Lowe said.

Lowe was the only one in support of HB3357 in the House Public Safety Committee as it went down on a 12–1 vote. There were no questions or debate on it.

Backers could start collecting signatures for the initiative petition, State Question 809, as soon as next week. The two-week protest period for it ends Monday.