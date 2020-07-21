House Democratic Caucus Pushes Back On Stitt's $10M Allocation To Private Schools

By 1 minute ago
  • Crossover Preparatory Academy, a private Christian school in Tulsa, could receive part of $10 million in federal relief money the governor has announced will go to private schools.
    Crossover Preparatory Academy, a private Christian school in Tulsa, could receive part of $10 million in federal relief money the governor has announced will go to private schools.
    Facebook / Crossover Preparatory Academy

Democratic lawmakers in the Oklahoma House of Representatives are pushing back against Gov. Kevin Stitt's announcement that he will award $10 million of federal coronavirus education funding to private schools.

“Private schools in Oklahoma have been granted millions in forgivable federal small business loans, while public school districts have not had that option,” said Rep. Melissa Provenzano in a statement. “Adding $10 million of the GEER funds to the tax dollars these private schools have already received, it appears that private schools are being placed in a much better position to safely return to school next month.”  

GEER refers to the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund that was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act, passed by Congress.

"Ninety percent (703,000) of Oklahoma’s students attend public schools. After accounting for homeschooled students, private school students make up less than 10 percent (39,000) of our state’s student population," according to the House Democratic Caucus.

"None of this spending is in response to COVID-19,” said State Rep. John Waldron in a statement. “He is spending it on private interests exactly as he would if no pandemic had occurred."

In a press release issued Friday, Stitt's office said the money would help homeless and low-income children, and quotes the CEOs of several private schools who serve those populations.

On a phone call with Public Radio Tulsa, Provenzano said that the bulk of the students who "truly need" financial aid are in the public school system.

"These public funds need to be spent in the public arena," Provenzano said.

Stitt's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Tags: 
Melissa Provenzano
John Waldron
COVID-19
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
Governor Stitt
Public Schools
Joy Hofmeister

Related Content

Oklahoma Teachers Look for Answers to Pandemic Questions with New Year a Month Away

By Jul 9, 2020
Wikipedia

A month out from the first day of school, a pair of teachers turned state representatives have taken thousands of teachers’ questions about how this fall will work to the State Department of Education.

Rep. Melissa Provenzano (D-Tulsa) said federal plans aside, many Oklahoma teachers are waiting to hear from their own districts about how they'll deal with the coronavirus.

State Board Of Ed To Discuss Possibility Of Mask Requirement For Schools

By Jul 20, 2020
Oklahoma State Department of Education.

At a meeting scheduled for Thursday, the Oklahoma State Board of Education is expected to discuss the possibility of implementing a mask requirement for schools that reopen for in-person learning this fall.

Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, who heads the State Department of Education, said a system is still being developed, but that a policy would likely be tiered, with recommendations or requirements based upon the status of a school's community on Oklahoma's color-coded COVID Alert System.

Following Child's COVID Death, Hofmeister Says Schools Won't Reopen Unless Oklahomans Wear Masks

By Jul 13, 2020
KWGS News File photo

Following the state's first known coronavirus-related death of a child, the head of the Oklahoma State Department of Education said Sunday that schools will not be able to reopen unless Oklahomans do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

“Students need to learn. We want schools to reopen this fall, but for that to happen, it is critical that Oklahomans take decisive actions now to mitigate spread of the virus," said Joy Hofmeister, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, in a statement.