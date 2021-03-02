House Passes Bill To Restrict Abortions By Limiting Doctors Who Can Perform Procedure

An audio version of this story

Oklahoma House Republicans passed a bill on Tuesday to add another layer of abortion restrictions in the state.

House Bill 1904 would add a requirement that providers be board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology. State law currently requires providers be licensed physicians.

The author, Rep. Cynthia Roe (R-Lindsay), was candid in debate.

"I know for a fact it will make a difference. I’ve had people come to me begging me not to run this bill because they have providers that this will affect, and they will no longer be able to do abortions," Roe said.

Julie Burkhart is founder and CEO of Trust Women, a nonprofit that opens clinics providing abortion care in underserved communities. She said the requirement is unnecessary and poses a potential problem.

"There are definitely OBGYNs out there and in the state of Oklahoma who are OBGYNs, but they are not proficient in abortion care. And so, there's a difference. Training matters, not just what your specialty is," Burkhart said.

Abortion is within the scope of practice for many types of physicians, and becoming board-certified in a specialty is a years-long, voluntary process on top of medical licensure.

House Minority Leader Emily Virgin (D-Norman) accused Republican lawmakers of putting on a show Tuesday rather than taking up legislation on policies that could reduce the need for abortion, like comprehensive sex education, paid family leave and a higher minimum wage.

"Those bills never get a hearing because I guess they’re tough. But bills like this one, because they’re easy, they pass with flying colors," Virgin said.

Most abortions in the state are for women who have at least one child already. Virgin said that shows they don't think they can afford to have another child.

The legislature is considering more than a dozen bills this session to add to Oklahoma’s existing abortion restrictions. The number of abortions in Oklahoma has followed national trends and declined in recent years for reasons not related to new barriers.