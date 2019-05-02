Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

"How to Understand Your Cat for a Better, Happier Relationship" (Encore Presentation)

By 2 minutes ago
  • Aired on Tuesday, April 30th.
    Aired on Tuesday, April 30th.

(Note: This interview originally aired back in November.) News flash: Cats do not meow at random. Nor do they hiss because they have nothing better to do. Cat sounds do have a purpose -- and they can carry important messages. But what ARE those messages? Our guest has some interesting answers: Susanne Schötz, a professor at Lund University in Sweden, is part of a long-standing research program exploring how and why cats use vocal communication...with each other and with their human caretakers. Schötz has a book out called "The Secret Language of Cats: How to Understand Your Cat for a Better, Happier Relationship."

Tags: 
Cats
Pets
Family Life
Animals
Vets and Animal Care
Biology
Language
Communication
Science
Nonfiction

Related Content

"Mama's Last Hug: Animal Emotions and What They Tell Us about Ourselves"

By Apr 1, 2019

Our guest is Frans de Waal, a professor in Emory University's Psychology Department as well as the director of the Living Links Center at the Yerkes National Primate Research Center. He joins us to discuss his new book, the bestselling "Mama's Last Hug: Animal Emotions and What They Tell Us about Ourselves." Per The New York Times Book Review, the book is "game-changing.... For too long, emotion has been cognitive researchers' third rail.... But nothing could be more essential to understanding how people and animals behave.

"Love Can Be: A Literary Collection about Our Animals"

By Nov 28, 2018

Our guest is Teresa Miller, the local author and Director Emerita of the Center for Poets and Writers at OSU. Miller is also the co-editor of a new anthology, which she tells us about: "Love Can Be: A Literary Collection about Our Animals." It's a gathering of about thirty acclaimed authors, all of them celebrating pets, animals, creatures, and other forms of life: cats, birds, frogs, butterflies, bears, dogs, raccoons, horses, etc.

Getting to Know the Peaceful Animal Adoption Shelter in Vinita, Oklahoma

By Aug 21, 2018

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we chat with Kay Stout, the executive director of the Peaceful Animal Adoption Shelter (or "PAAS") in Vinita, Oklahoma. This important and award-winning nonprofit, which opened in 2015, is, as noted at its website, "dedicated to the rescue, temporary care, and adoption of homeless and unwanted cats and dogs."

"Meet Your Dog: The Game-Changing Guide to Understanding Your Dog's Behavior" (Encore Presentation)

By Jul 27, 2018

(Note: This show originally aired back in March.) Our guest is Kim Brophey, a nationally certified and award-winning canine behavior consultant based in Asheville, North Carolina. She joins us to discuss her book, "Meet Your Dog: The Game-Changing Guide to Understanding Your Dog's Behavior." In this work, Brophey explains her so-called "L.E.G.S." approach -- as in, "Learning, Environment, Genetics, and Self."

"Heart of a Lion: A Lone Cat's Walk Across America" (Encore Presentation)

By Aug 2, 2016

(Note: This program originally aired back in April.) Late one night in 2011, a large animal collided with an SUV on a Connecticut parkway. This animal was not a deer -- as is, sadly, so often the case. It was a 140-pound mountain lion...and it had been born in the Black Hills of South Dakota...in 2009!

To Decrease Bird Kills, Cat Lovers Team Up With Bird Lovers In D.C. Cat Count

By editor Nov 11, 2018

There is a long-simmering, often overheated debate among animal lovers. It pits cat lovers, who want to help feral cats survive outdoors, against bird lovers, who say cats are causing bird populations to plummet.

It's team cat vs. team bird, and it can get ugly online, with terms like "fake news" and "alternative facts" bandied about in blog posts.