Hundreds Of Tulsans Still Without Water As Crews Continue Broken Line Repairs

Crews continued work Monday on dozens of water line breaks across the City of Tulsa, meaning hundreds of people are still without running water.

Officials said 40 crews were at work, and the city's water main breaks dashboard showed 60 active breaks as of 5 p.m. Tulsans are asked to keep conserving water — no washing cars, no running high-use appliances and no long showers.

The city is pumping 75 million more gallons of water a day than is typical. Water and Sewer Director Clayton Edwards said they’re looking for problems on the city system, but more than one-thousand private breaks have been reported from homes and businesses.

"We thought we had an area in north Tulsa, but we haven’t been able to isolate that. Really, it’s hard to tell on the contribution from both the [private] lines and public mains. But it is significant. Still is significant," Clayton said.

Edwards said if a break occurs at your house, you need to shut off your water. He expects additional breaks for at least a couple more days as days get warmer.

A voluntary boil order remains in effect until further notice for people whose water service was interrupted within the past 72 hours. When the water comes back on, run the tap for five minutes, then boil any water for drinking or cooking for a full minute.

"So far, we have not discovered any water quality issues; however, as a precaution for the health of our customers, we feel that the voluntary boil order still needs to remain in effect," Edwards said.

There are several water stations throughout the city. Residents must bring their own containers.

Water trucks are available 24 hours a day at the LaFortune Park baseball fields at 5837 S Yale Ave., McClure Community Center tennis courts at 7440 E Seventh St. and TCC Northeast Campus lot 4 at 3727 E Apache St. There is a water station at Tulsa Expo Square Tulsa Exchange Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tulsa fire stations are available as water stations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Berryhill Fire Station is open as a water station from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tulsa parks community centers will have limited supplies of bottled water. Residents should call ahead for hours and to check on supplies.

Centennial Park Central Center, 1028 E Sixth St., 918-596-1444

Chamberlain Jane A. Malone Center, 4940 N Frankfort Ave., 918-591-4155

Hicks Park Community Center, 3443 S Mingo Road, 918-596-1520

Lacy Park Community Center, 2134 N Madison Place, 918-596-1470

Reed Park Community Center, 4233 S Yukon Ave., 918-591-4307

Whiteside Park Community Center, 4009 S Pittsburgh Ave., 918-596-1525

Tulsa County recreation centers will also have limited supplies of bottled water available.

O’Brien Park Rec Center, 6149 N Lewis Ave., 918-591-6008

South County Recreation Center, 13800 S Peoria Ave., Glenpool, 918-746-3780

Bixby Community Center, 211 N Cabaniss Ave., Bixby, 918-366-4841

Tulsa County residents who are homebound and have their water shut off because of emergency service issues can call 211. The "Be A Neighbor" organization will deliver water to their homes.