Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

"In the Hurricane's Eye" by Nathaniel Philbrick (Encore Presentation)

By 23 minutes ago
  • Aired on Friday, May 24th.
    Aired on Friday, May 24th.

On this edition of ST, we listen back to our discussion with the bestselling historian Nathaniel Philbrick about his book, "In the Hurricane's Eye: The Genius of George Washington and the Victory at  Yorktown." We spoke with him last year, when the book first came out; it's now appearing in a paperback edition. As was noted by The Wall Street Journal: "[Philbrick], an accomplished popular historian...excels when writing about sailors and the ocean. He vividly renders the interplay of skill and chaos in naval combat by massive fleets, as well as the fury of hurricanes.... 'In the Hurricane's Eye' delivers on the author's promise to 'put the sea where it properly belongs: at the center of the story.'"

Tags: 
American Revolution
Revolutionary War
American History
Historical Research
Nonfiction
US Military
War and Warfare
Sea Battles / Naval Warfare
George Washington
Founding Fathers

Related Content

"Washington's Revolution: The Making of America's First Leader" (Encore Presentation)

By Nov 23, 2015

(Note: This interview originally aired in June of this year.) On this installment of our show, a conversation with the distinguished historian and scholar, Robert Middlekauff, who is the Preston Hotchkis Professor of American History, Emeritus, at the University of California, Berkeley.

'Hamilton' Fans Pilgrimage To Founding Father's Once-Forgotten Grave

By Jun 3, 2016

Tucked amid the tumult of Lower Manhattan's Financial District, right across from a factory-outlet shoe store promising "probably" the lowest prices in the city, you'll find Alexander Hamilton's grave. With the explosive popularity of the Broadway musical Hamilton, that grave is seeing a surge of new fans coming to pay respects to the Founding Father.

Lillian Hasko has seen the musical twice, bought the soundtrack, and felt compelled to make the pilgrimage downtown.

A famous 18th-century scientist with surprising connections to our Founding Fathers.

By Rich Fisher

Ben Franklin's Famous 'Liberty, Safety' Quote Lost Its Context In 21st Century

By editor Mar 2, 2015

Benjamin Franklin once said: "Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety." That quote often comes up in the context of new technology and concerns about government surveillance. Benjamin Wittes, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and the editor of Lawfare, tells NPR's Robert Siegel that it wasn't originally meant to mean what people think.

All about Samuel Adams --- not the beverage, but the early American patriot.

By Rich Fisher

At Gilcrease --- "Discover the Real George Washington: New Views from Mount Vernon"

By Jun 22, 2012

On this installment of StudioTulsa, we're joined by Elizabeth Chambers, the collections manager for the Mount Vernon Estate, Museum, and Gardens, who's currently in town to help set-up a show opening at the Gilcrease Museum on Sunday the 24th. It's a traveling exhibit, "Discover the Real George Washington: New Views from Mount Vernon," that will be on view at Gilcrease through September 23rd. What do we know, for certain, about "the Father of Our Country"?