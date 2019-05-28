"In the Hurricane's Eye" by Nathaniel Philbrick (Encore Presentation)

On this edition of ST, we listen back to our discussion with the bestselling historian Nathaniel Philbrick about his book, "In the Hurricane's Eye: The Genius of George Washington and the Victory at Yorktown." We spoke with him last year, when the book first came out; it's now appearing in a paperback edition. As was noted by The Wall Street Journal: "[Philbrick], an accomplished popular historian...excels when writing about sailors and the ocean. He vividly renders the interplay of skill and chaos in naval combat by massive fleets, as well as the fury of hurricanes.... 'In the Hurricane's Eye' delivers on the author's promise to 'put the sea where it properly belongs: at the center of the story.'"