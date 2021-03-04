"I Pray for My Enemies" -- A New Album from the Acclaimed Poet and Musician Joy Harjo

We are pleased to welcome Joy Harjo back to StudioTulsa. The poet, writer, performer, and musician is the current United State Poet Laureate. She's also a Tulsa resident, and a Tulsa Artist Fellow. A member of the Mvskoke/Creek Nation, she started writing as a young woman and started playing saxophone in her forties -- by now, she's well-regarded and widely celebrated in both capacities. Harjo joins us to discuss her new album, "I Pray for My Enemies," which is the first new recording of her music to appear in a decade. She'll be previewing this album tonight (Wednesday the 3rd) on the Facebook Live streaming platform at 7pm.
