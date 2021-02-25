Our guest is the writer Andrea Pitzer, who tells us about her newest book. It's a page-turning work of history about the Dutch polar explorer William Barents, one of the 16th century's greatest navigators. In particular, "Icebound: Shipwrecked at the Edge of the World" details the three harrowing Arctic expeditions that Barents led, the last of which resulted in an extremely challenging year-long fight for survival. As was noted by The Wall Street Journal: "A fascinating modern telling of Barents's expeditions.... Ms. Pitzer presents a compelling narrative situated in the context of Dutch imperial ambition. She writes vividly about the 'unnerving isolation' of venturing north and east of Scandinavia into uncharted waters."