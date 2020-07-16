ICU Availability Dwindling as Oklahoma Moves Past 23,000 COVID Cases, Two More Dead in Tulsa County

By 25 minutes ago

Credit Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Thursday 628 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the state's total to 23,441.

Tulsa County had 164 of Thursday's new cases, bringing its state-leading total to 5,790. Oklahoma County is just 34 cases behind.

Six deaths were reported Thursday, including a Tulsa County woman between 50 and 64 years old and a Tulsa County man 65 or older. All other deaths in the state were adults 65 or older. The state health department said two people died in the past 24 hours.

COVID-19 has officially killed 438 Oklahomans. Tulsa County has 81 deaths, most in the state.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, a measure of the trend in new infections, continued its nearly two-week climb, hitting another new high of 706 on Thursday, up from 703 the day before.

Tulsa County's seven-day average ticked up from 151 to 157. Its all-time high was 166 on July 12.

Statewide, hospitalizations were up to 638 as of Wednesday evening, 77 more than at the end of Tuesday. The state's previous record for hospitalizations was 562 on March 31. The number of people in the hospital has steadily increased since June 1, the day Oklahoma moved to phase three of Gov. Kevin Stitt's reopening plan, and the state reported just 16% of adult ICU beds statewide are currently available.

The state has stopped publicly reporting disaggregated hospital bed data.

According to the Tulsa Health Department, local hospitalizations continue to decline but are still high, with 98 people hospitalized at last count. Tulsa County hit a high of 114 hospitalizations on July 8.

Over the course of the pandemic, 2,218 Oklahomans have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

The state health department reported on Wednesday 729 additional patients as recovered from COVID-19, raising that total to 18.095. Patients are considered recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since their symptoms began. The state has 4,908 active cases.

In Tulsa County, 194 additional patients are considered to have recovered for a total of 4,629, leaving the county with 1,080 active cases, an decrease of 32 from Wednesday.

Overall, the state's percentage of positive tests rose from 5.5% to 5.6%. More than 9.9% of 9,858 tests reported at the end of Wednesday were positive.

Tags: 
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

City Council Approves, Bynum Signs Mask Mandate Ordinance Taking Effect Immediately

By 7 hours ago
Facebook / Mayor G.T. Bynum

Update 9:20 a.m.: This story, photo, and headline have been updated to reflect that the ordinance has been signed by the mayor and is now in effect.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum has signed an ordinance that requires adults to wear face coverings in many public settings, in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 among a skyrocketing number of cases and hospitalizations.

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith Tests Positive For COVID-19

By 7 hours ago
Chris Polansky / KWGS News

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith announced Wednesday that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Despite our best efforts, we contracted Covid on our little getaway road trip. I just got my positive test back from OSU Medical," Keith wrote in a public Facebook post.

Stitt Tests Positive for COVID, Maintains Mask Mandate or Scaling Back Reopening Is Unnecessary

By Jul 15, 2020

Updated July 15, 2:55 p.m. with information about Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday morning he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Stitt appears to be the first governor in the U.S. to contract COVID-19. He is tested regularly and said he received his positive result on a test administered Tuesday, after he participated in a meeting of the Commissioners of the Land Office that involved Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, Agriculture Secretary Blayne Arthur and other officials.