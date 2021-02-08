Icy Start To Cold Week; Winter Weather Advisory In Effect

Freezing drizzle caused collisions and major traffic delays across the Tulsa metro Monday morning, with meteorologists predicting colder and windier conditions later in the week.

"All bridges & overpasses are iced over," the Tulsa Fire Department wrote in a 5:30 a.m. tweet. "Tulsa Fire has already responded to dozens of vehicle collisions."

"Please be very careful as you head out this morning," the Tulsa Police Department tweeted at 7:00 a.m. "We're getting numerous calls for wrecks and people spinning out on bridges and overpasses due to ice."

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for much of northeastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas lasting through 6:00 p.m., and encouraged individuals to avoid non-emergency travel if possible and to prepare for potential power outages.

The NWS also warns of dangerously cold temperatures and wind chill readings later in the week.

"Dangerous wind chills will be possible across the region much of this week as the cold air moving in Mon gets a reinforcing shot of Arctic air Wed. Wind chill values in the single digits are forecast for parts of Northeast Oklahoma through mid week. By late week with the second surge of arctic air, wind chill values ranging from near 5 below zero to 15 above zero look to be possible across Eastern Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas Fri and Sat mornings. With the cold air in place, multiple chances for wintry precipitation will be possible through Thursday and again Saturday," a notice reads.