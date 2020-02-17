"Imagine That" -- A New Brand for the Sooner State

Oklahoma’s 28th governor, Kevin Stitt, officially took office on Monday.

After being sworn in by Oklahoma Supreme Court Vice Chief Justice Noma Gurich, Stitt gave a 15-minute inaugural speech that echoed the themes of his campaign but held off on policy proposals.

"We know we can be and should be a top-10 state. Why? Because we are Oklahoma, proud of our hard-working, God-fearing people," Stitt said.