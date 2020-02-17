Related Program: 
"Imagine That" -- A New Brand for the Sooner State

  Aired on Friday, February 14th.
Our guest on ST is Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who joins us to discuss the new brand for the State of Oklahoma: "Imagine That." Pinnell led the lengthy, multifaceted process that came up with this recently-announced brand, which will soon start appearing on t-shirts, stickers, roadside signs, posters at airports, newly-designed license plates, and so on. He describes this brand-development process, and the thinking and planning that went into it, while also explaining what he believes this new brand will accomplish for our state. Also on our program, commentator Connie Cronley fills us in on a fascinating new work of nonfiction, "Mind Fixers: Psychiatry's Troubled Search for the Biology of Mental Illness."

