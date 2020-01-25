Impact Tulsa Releases 6th Education Community Impact Report

For the past six years, Impact Tulsa, a community partnership between Tulsa County school districts, business leaders, government, community organizations and philanthropic groups have been targeting several key indices for educational improvement. Through the collection of data, the group has designed and implemented strategies to improve kindergarten readiness, third-grade reading proficiency, eighth-grade mathematics proficiency, high school completion, postsecondary enrollment, and postsecondary completion. The sixth report on these data points was released this week, which highlight major achievement differences when accounting for economic status and race. While some points have seen improvement, proficiency scores remain stubbornly low. Impact Tulsa executive director Carlisha Williams Bailey discusses the results and how educational achievement gains will require community action in areas well outside of the classroom. You can see the report here.

Interview with Impact Tulsa Executive Director Carlisha Williams Bradley.