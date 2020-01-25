Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

Impact Tulsa Releases 6th Education Community Impact Report

By 7 minutes ago
  • Aired Wednesday, January 22, 2020
    Aired Wednesday, January 22, 2020
    Impact Tulsa

For the past six years, Impact Tulsa, a community partnership between Tulsa County school districts, business leaders, government, community organizations and philanthropic groups have been targeting several key indices for educational improvement. Through the collection of data, the group has designed and implemented strategies to improve kindergarten readiness, third-grade reading proficiency, eighth-grade mathematics proficiency, high school completion, postsecondary enrollment, and postsecondary completion. The sixth report on these data points was released this week, which highlight major achievement differences when accounting for economic status and race. While some points have seen improvement, proficiency scores remain stubbornly low. Impact Tulsa executive director Carlisha Williams Bailey discusses the results and how educational achievement gains will require community action in areas well outside of the classroom. You can see the report here.

Tags: 
American Education
Impact Tulsa
School Improvement
Educational Achievement
Tulsa Public Schools
Data Studies and Information Technology

Related Content

"What Tulsa's Youth Need to Thrive" -- A Chat with Karen J. Pittman

By Oct 22, 2019

Later this week, on the morning of October 24th, the Opportunity Project -- a Tulsa nonprofit that (per its website) acts as a "citywide intermediary for expanded learning [and for] connecting youth to the world of opportunity" -- will celebrate the 20th anniversary of National Lights On Afterschool Day. This celebration begins at 8:30am at the Central Center in Centennial Park, near 6th and Peoria, and it will include a presentation regarding "What Tulsa's Youth Need to Thrive" by Karen J. Pittman, co-founder and CEO of The Forum for Youth Investment.