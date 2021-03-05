Inhofe 'Outraged' Over Request To Keep National Guard At Capitol

By 1 hour ago
  • Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), left, with an Army National Guardsman in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2021.
    Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), left, with an Army National Guardsman in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2021.
    Sen. Jim Inhofe

Oklahoma U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe, the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, released a late Thursday statement expressing strong disapproval of a request from the U.S. Capitol Police to keep thousands of National Guard troops stationed there to continue defending the building after January's deadly insurrection.

"I’m outraged that U.S. Capitol Police have requested to keep the nearly 5,000 National Guardsmen at the Capitol Complex for another two months without presenting clear and specific information," Inhofe said. "I haven’t been satisfied with any explanation Congress has received at numerous briefings that all these personnel, resources and barbed wire are needed."

Inhofe said the responsibility to defend the building should fall solely on civilian law enforcement, and that there are ways the Capitol Police can improve security without military assistance.

“What this solution should not look like is keeping the National Guardsmen here indefinitely, as has been rumored," Inhofe said. "This is not their job or their mission—and the image this would paint on the world stage is concerning. I look forward to working with law enforcement agencies and my colleagues to improve Capitol security and get our Guardsmen back home to their families.”

The National Guard has been deployed in Washington since January, when militants incited by then-President Donald Trump attacked the Capitol in an attempt to stop the Congressional certification of President Joe Biden's legitimate victory and assassinate Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and potentially other lawmakers. At least five people, including a Capitol police officer, died.

Trump later issued a video telling the attackers he loved them and that they were "very special." He was impeached by the House of Representatives, but Inhofe and junior Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford, along with the majority of Senate Republicans, voted to acquit him for inciting the insurrection.

Tags: 
capitol riots
insurrection
Oklahoma National guard

Related Content

At Impeachment Trial, Inhofe And Lankford Vote To Acquit Trump For Insurrection He Incited

By & Feb 13, 2021
Sen. Jim Inhofe

Oklahoma Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe, both Republicans, voted Saturday to acquit former Republican President Donald Trump at the close of his impeachment trial for the insurrection he incited at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

"I cannot support removing someone from office who is no longer in office. An impeachment trial after someone has left office is unconstitutional," Lankford tweeted.

Oklahoma's U.S. Senators Again Vote Against Proceeding With Trump's Second Impeachment Trial

By Feb 10, 2021
Sen. James Lankford

Oklahoma Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe were among the 44 Senate Republicans who voted again Tuesday to declare former-President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial unconstitutional.

"You cannot vote to remove someone from office who is not even in office. This is nonsense and sets a terrible precedent for the future," Lankford wrote on Twitter.

Oklahoma National Guard Deploying To Washington And Oklahoma City To Defend Capitols

By Jan 15, 2021
National Guard / Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr

The Oklahoma National Guard is deploying personnel to both Washington, D.C., and Oklahoma City to support law enforcement efforts to defend the state and national capitols after last week's deadly insurrection during a joint session of Congress.