Inmate Apprehended After Fleeing Southeast Oklahoma Prison

MCALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Prison officials say an inmate is back in custody after walking away from the minimum security Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections say 39-year-old Kenneth Laws was reported missing about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday when he failed to report for work in the prison kitchen. Officials say he was captured about 3 p.m. southeast of Stuart, about 20 miles east of McAlester.

Officials say Laws also had walked away from an Oklahoma City halfway house on Oct. 5 and was captured by U.S. marshals 12 days later in Newton, Texas.

Corrections department records show Laws had been serving a five-year sentence for eluding police in Atoka County. Court records show he is charged with escape for leaving the halfway house in October.