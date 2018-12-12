Inmate Dies at Oklahoma Federal Prison

The FBI is investigating the death of an inmate at a federal prison in Oklahoma.

Officials say 34-year-old inmate Justin Clark was found unresponsive Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Institution in El Reno, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City. Clark was discovered in his cell about 2 p.m. Staff members performed CPR and rushed him to a nearby hospital, but Clark was later pronounced dead.

Clark was serving a 293-month sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance in Texas. He had been in custody at the El Reno facility since Sept. 6, 2016.

Neither prison officials nor the FBI immediately returned phone or email requests for more details, including if there is a preliminary cause of death.