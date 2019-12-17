Insisting on Jan. 1 Expiration, Stitt Urges Tribes to Sign Extensions to Gaming Compacts

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt remains entrenched in his position tribal gaming compacts expire Jan. 1, but on Tuesday, he called on tribes to sign an extension to the agreements.

"We do not want gaming to be illegal, and we do not want vendors to be operating illegally. The only way to ensure that this is the case is for the state and tribal leaders to agree to an extension," Stitt said duing a news conference.

Stitt did not specify a length of time for the extension. Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Chairman Matt Morgan said Stitt did not approach tribal leaders before proposing the extension, and they’re sticking to their position.

"We believe that the compact triggers have already been met to auto-renew. We don’t need an extension in order to operate after Jan. 1," Morgan said.

Stitt said extending the compacts will allow more time for the sides to reach an agreement.

Some tribal officials wonder if Stitt will eventually push for individual compacts, making deals with smaller tribes and going after more money from the bigger ones. Stitt said everything is on the table.

"You know, 15 years ago, the legislature passed one compact, and every tribe printed it off and used the exact same language. Other states do it different ways. It’s my preference, but it’s hard to get 39 folks to agree on anything, right?" Stitt said.

Morgan said he’s disappointed by Stitt’s negotiating techniques.

"He’s utilized the bully pulpit to craft his message, and he has not reached out to tribal leadership to say any of this," Morgan said.

Morgan said it will be business as usual at casinos after Jan. 1, but tribal officials are still willing to negotiate exclusivity fee rates.

Stitt is also finalizing an agreement with outside legal counsel for potential legal action on the compacts. Attorney General Mike Hunter withdrew from talks this week.

In a statement, the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association said tribal leaders remain united and are preparing for a protracted legal battle.