Instructions for "Self-Evacuation"

Citizens interested in self-evacuation can go to one of 3 locations for transportation assistance to the shelters for safety. The self-evacuation locations are 104 N. Gilcrease Museum Drive (Veterinary Clinic), Cameron St. & 41st W. Avenue (Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy) and a new location, 2500 W. Edison. Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority (MTTA) will be the official transportation to the shelters.

There are two evacuation shelters in place - Crosstown Church of Christ, 3400 E. Admiral Place, Faith Church, 1901 West 171st St. in Glenpool. There is also a reserve shelter, if needed at Chandler Park. ADA service animals can be taken to the shelter locations. All other pets can go to the temporary shelter at Tulsa Expo Square Fairground Pavilion (south entrance) from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The temporary pet shelter at the Fairground is accepting pet food, blankets and towels. For large animal shelter requests, please contact 211.