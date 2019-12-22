Investigation by Local, Federal Authorities Results in East Tulsa Meth, Fentanyl Bust

Local and federal authorities wrapped up a six-week investigation by arresting a man in east Tulsa accused of trafficking meth and fentanyl.

According to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Wesley Scott Stonebarger, 36, was arrested early Friday after a short pursuit near 41st Street and Garnett Road. Officers recovered a loaded handgun, 122 grams of meth, approximately 97 grams of suspected fentanyl pills and paraphernalia.

The six-week investigation included TCSO, Tulsa Police, Homeland Security Investigations agents, U.S. Marshals and the Oklahoma Attorney General's office. Investigators purchased 42 grams of meth and 22 grams of fentanyl from Stonebarger during that time.

Authorities say they came across Stonebarger in a Dodge truck outside a house in east Tulsa but he drove away as officers approached. When Stonebarger crashed his truck into a ravine in the 4600 block of south Garnett Road, another man ran from the scene.

He was arrested after a foot pursuit and identified as 31-year-old James Anderson, an escapee from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and "Tulsa's Most Wanted" fugitive.

Stonebarger was arrested for trafficking controlled dangerous substances, possession of a firearm, elduing police, and on warrants from Tulsa and Wagoner counties. A woman in the truck during the chase was questioned and released.