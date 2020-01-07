Investigators Continue Search for Welch Girls With New Equipment, Help

Authorities continue their search for the bodies of two Green Country teenagers missing for more than 20 years.

They’ve dropped cameras down some mine shafts in the Picher area before, but now federal mining officials are offering a submersible camera to explore mine shafts in the area where Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible’s bodies are believed to be.

They’ve also got a camera with a tether of around 320 feet, much longer than in previous searches.

"The mine workings that we’re looking at are around 150 to 170 feet deep. So, it can actually go down to the bottom of the shaft and it can navigate out through the mine workings themselves," said Jim Martell with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Investigators will look at a few mine shafts they've already checked and some new ones during a two-day search.

"Now we’re getting to the phase where we want to look sideways into some of the debris piles, et cetera, and then also use this system to navigate into the mine workings, see if any human remains may have been pushed out into the mine workings," Martell said.

Craig, Mayes and Rogers Counties District Attorney Investigator Gary Stansill said Martell paid hundreds or thousands of dollars for one camera search crews are using.

"This is the dedication that we’re seeing on this. He purchased this out of his own pocket," Stansill said.

"It’s important to me to help the family out, locate the bodies of their loved ones, so. And I know everyone here has got that same feeling," Martell said.

Freeman and Bible went missing from the Freeman family’s mobile home Dec. 30, 1999, after Ashley’s parents were murdered and the home was burned to the ground.

Ronnie Dean Busick was arrested in 2018 and charged with their murders. He is currently on trial.