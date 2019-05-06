It is ONLY a Test! Disaster Drill at TIA

A full-scale emergency drill is conducted at the Tulsa International Airport. 18 agencies took part in the mock disaster. The Federal Aviation Administration requires the drill every three years.

The drill had an American Airlines jet colliding with a passenger vehicle on the runway. It was just a drill, but emergency responders acted as if it was the real thing.

EMSA, Tulsa Fire, Tulsa Police and Airport Security were among the agencies taking part this morning. The drills are required to keep the airport’s commercial certification.