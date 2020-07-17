It'll Be Jazz Greats with July Birthdays...on the Next ATJ

Dig the next broadcast of All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 18th, right here on KWGS-FM / Public Radio Tulsa. It'll be three solid hours of can't-miss modern jazz...across a range of styles.

And in the third / thematic hour of our show -- starting at 11pm -- our theme will be Jazz Greats with July Birthdays. Thus we'll hear from Ahmad Jamal, Johnny Hartman, Joe Zawinul, Philly Joe Jones (shown here), and more. And elsewhere in our program, we'll enjoy the music of Nina Simone, Larry Young, Aaron Diehl, Mike Moreno, and Chuck Redd, among others.

Join us, fellow jazz advocates! Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, we deliver recent as well as classic jazz galore. Indeed, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we love sharing as much with our listeners.

Finally, note that ATJ playlist information can be found here, at the bottom of the page...and that we maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thanks for listening.