Jazz International: On the Next ATJ, We've Got Sophie Milman, Kenny Wheeler, Chucho Valdes, and More

Listen for the next edition of All This Jazz, beginning at 9pm on Saturday the 2nd, right here on Public Radio 89.5 KWGS-FM -- and streaming at PublicRadioTulsa.org! Our wide-ranging program delivers three hours of recent, classic, modern, and post-modern jazz, every Saturday night from 9 o’clock till midnight.

On our next broadcast, in the immediate wake of International Jazz Day 2020, we’ll devote the theme-driven hour of ATJ (starting at 11pm) to jazz greats from all over the globe, including Kenny Wheeler, Chucho Valdes, Abdullah Ibrahim, Junko Onishi, and Enrico Pieranunzi. And elsewhere in the show, we’ll dig the music of Sophie Milman (who’s shown here, and who’s yet another jazz ace, btw, to hail from Canada), Dave Brubeck, Wes Montgomerty, Cory Henry, and many others.

Join us! If you're a jazz fan, then All This Jazz is all you.

(Three final points: ATJ playlist information is posted right about here...and we also maintain a Facebook page for our show. And lastly, this particular program originally aired in 2016. Thanks. Be well.)