JCPenney to Close Promenade Mall Store

Midtown Tulsa’s Promenade Mall is losing another anchor tenant.

JCPenney’s 41st and Yale store is among at least six the company will close nationwide by April 24. About 80 people work there.

The company does not plan to close any other Tulsa-area locations.

JCPenney’s closing is another blow for Promenade Mall, which lost several national chains after going through receivership and nearly being foreclosed on by lenders, who claimed the property’s value dropped more than $20 million in recent years.