Jenks Church Cancels In-Person Worship After Five Pastors Sickened With Virus

A church in Jenks has canceled in-person worship services after five pastors tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement posted to the church's Facebook page.

"After much prayerful deliberation and careful consideration, our board and staff has made the decision to move services back online for the next four weeks," Newspring Family Church Pastor Greg Ables said in the statement. "Over the last week, Pastor Robert, Pastor Chris, Pastor Mike, Pastor Hayden and myself have been ill with COVID-19. In addition, the number of positive cases hit record levels over the last couple of days."

"Please know this was not an easy decision, but feel it is the most responsible one at this time," the statement continues. 

The Tulsa Health Department has identified faith-based activities as one of the "serious seven" activities largely responsible for Tulsa County's surging infection rate.

In May, Metro Pentecostal Church became one of the first churches in Tulsa to resume in-person worship services following Gov. Kevin Stitt's easing of virus restrictions on churches, despite having a number of congregants die with COVID-19. Tulsa County's first known death from COVID-19 was Merle Dry, a pastor at Metro Pentecostal.

