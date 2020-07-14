Jenks Public Schools Offering Three Attendance Options for Fall

By 12 minutes ago

Jenks Public Schools parents have until July 31 to choose in-person, all-virtual or blended instruction for their students for at least the fall semester.

Students in any grade may be enrolled in the in-person or virtual options. The blended learning option is available only to seventh- through 12th-graders and includes daily, in-person attendance.

The district will require masks at school for students in third grade and up, employees, and any visitors. Students in pre-K through second grade will be encouraged to wear masks.

Jenks Superintendent Stacey Butterfield said families who don’t want their kids to wear masks are welcome to choose the virtual option.

"At this point in time, we do not feel that we are left with any other option than to protect the lives of our students and our employees," Butterfield said.

The Jenks School Board gave Butterfield authority next year to put all students on a distance learning plan if the COVID-19 pandemic makes it necessary. Butterfield said otherwise, decisions that must be made quickly could be delayed by a requirement for board approval.

"For example, if we need to close down a particular classroom or a particular grade level or a a particular school site, we want to to be able to have that flexibility to do so," Butterfield said.

Jenks’ online fall registration opens Wedensday. In-person instruction is the default option.

Jenks students are set to return August 19.

Tags: 
Jenks Public Schools
education
Public Schools
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Union Students Get Choice Between In-Person, Online Instruction

By 18 minutes ago

The Union Public Schools Board has approved the district’s re-entry plan for the fall.

Students will either attend entirely in person or entirely online. While younger students will get district curriculum from a Union teacher, students in sixth through 12th grades will receive instruction through a contracted company.

Union Assistant Superintendent Sandi Calvin said it will keep high schoolers on-track for graduation, but there’s an important note for potential college athletes.

Oklahoma Bests Week-Old COVID Record with 993 New Cases, Hospitalizations Continue Climbing

By 6 hours ago

Updated July 14 at 6:00 p.m. with new hospitalization numbers.  

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Tuesday 993 new cases of COVID-19, a new single-day record for the state.

The previous record increase was 858 new cases, set July 7. Oklahoma now has a total of 21,738 known cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Tulsa County had 181 of Tuesday's new cases, bringing its state-leading total to 5,448. Oklahoma County is only 189 cases behind, with 5,259.

C-SPAN Winning Documentary Films from Jenks HS

By Apr 29, 2020

This month on C-SPAN, the public affairs network has been airing short documentaries created by Jenks High School students, winners in the network's annual Student Cam video documentary competition. Leviathan Lee and Mason Chow won 1st Prize for their documentary on the opioid crisis "200,000." 