Judge Again Denies Appeal of Federal Death Row Inmate from Oklahoma

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge in Little Rock has again denied an Oklahoma man's request for a new trial following his 1999 federal murder conviction and death sentence in Arkansas.

The request by Danny Lee to overturn his conviction in the deaths of gun dealer William Mueller, his wife and her 8-year-old daughter, and stealing guns and cash in a plot to establish a whites-only nation in the Pacific Northwest was rejected Tuesday.

Judge Leon Holmes wrote that Lee "provided no convincing argument" to overturn his previous ruling , which says he doesn't have jurisdiction while noting that evidence presented by attorneys "is reasonably likely" to have led to a different sentence.

Tuesday's ruling also says Lee still must have federal appeals court authorization to appeal because of his previous appeals.