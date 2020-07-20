Judge Denies Attorney's Request to Release Video of Tulsa Police Officers Being Shot

By 21 minutes ago

A judge has ruled that the body camera footage from an incident in which two Tulsa police officers were shot, one fatally, will not be made public at this time.

Tulsa County District Court Special Judge David Guten in a Monday hearing denied a request from attorney Kevin Adams to release the video. Two weeks ago, Guten approved prosecutors' request to prevent release of the video for at least six months.

Adams, representing David Anthony Ware, the accused murderer, said the video is important because it would show his client was in fear for his life at the time of the shooting.

"He was begging them, ‘Please, stop. Please stop. Help me. Why are you guys doing this to me? Why are you guys doing this to me?’ Sgt. Johnson full-in kicked him like he was kicking in a door," Adams told reporters Monday after the hearing.

Sgt. Craig Johnson died of his injuries; Officer Aurash Zarkeshan is still recovering from his wounds. Both were shot multiple times.

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said the ruling was a victory for prosecutors and accused Adams of trying to sway public opinion through the news media.

"He’s going to now join the ranks of Gloria Allred and that whole group of folks who make a living off of getting in front of a camera and trying to litigate their case before the media. That’s not who the district attorney’s office is, and we never will be," Kunzweiler said.

Adams said the prosecution is spreading a "false narrative" and that the video remaining unreleased is actively harmful to his client. He said he is exploring options for appealing, including potentially to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Tags: 
Tulsa Police
steve kunzweiler

Related Content

Judge Considers Releasing Video of 2 Tulsa Police Officers Being Shot

By Jul 18, 2020

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma judge is reconsidering whether to release a video that shows two Tulsa officers being shot during a traffic stop.

David Anthony Ware, 32, had a not-guilty plea entered on his behalf Thursday on four charges, including first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill in connection to the June 29 fatal shooting of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson, 45, and the shooting of Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, 26.

Funeral Services Held for TPD Sgt. Craig Johnson

By Jul 9, 2020
Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Craig Johnson was laid to rest on Thursday.

After a service at Victory Church, a procession carried the 15-year veteran's body to the grave site at Floral Haven.

The service and burial were closed to reporters at the request of his family, which includes a wife and two children.

Johnson died June 30 after being shot multiple times during a June 29 traffic stop for what police say were expired tags. He had arrived at the scene to offer backup to rookie officer Aurash Zarkeshan, who was also shot multiple times.

US Attorney, Tulsa County DA Both Cite Supreme Court McGirt Ruling In Separate Murder Cases

By Jul 13, 2020
Matt Trotter / KWGS

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler and United States Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma Trent Shores both cited the recent Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma in announcing action in two separate cases, some of the first legal maneuvers navigating what Shores' office calls their "new responsibilities."