Judge Rejects Two Tribes' Request to Join Gaming Compact Lawsuit

A federal judge has denied two Oklahoma tribes’ requests to join the gaming lawsuit against Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy DeGiusti wrote it would be "neither necessary nor appropriate" for the United Keetowah Band of Cherokee Indians and the Kialegee Tribal Town to intervene in the lawsuit.

Their request was opposed by the tribes already parties to the lawsuit because they do not offer gaming.

The dispute over whether the compacts renewed automatically for a new 15-year term or expired at the end of 2019 is currently in court-ordered mediation.