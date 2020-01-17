Judge Rules Against City of Tulsa in Lawsuit Over Tourism Improvement District

A citywide hotel tax intended to enhance Tulsa’s tourism marketing efforts has been declared invalid.

In a lawsuit filed by a group of hoteliers objecting to the Tourism Improvement District, Judge Linda Morrissey ruled on Thursday the City of Tulsa did not have legal authority to set a threshold of 110 rooms before hotels are subject to the proposed 3% assessment.

State law allows such taxing districts on hotels with 50 or more rooms, and Morrissey’s ruling said the city went with a higher number because smaller hotels didn’t support the plan.

The TID was expected to generate $3 million to $4 million a year for marketing. A private nonprofit created by the Tulsa Regional Chamber would have handled the funds.