July Gross Receipts Higher Than a Year Ago, But Only Because of Delayed Tax Deadline

By 30 minutes ago

Credit Oklahoma State Treasurer

More than $360 million in delayed income tax collections gave a boost to July gross receipts to the Oklahoma Treasury, but officials said the numbers don't tell the whole story.

Income tax payments usually received in April arrived in July because of a delayed filing deadline. Deputy Treasurer for Communications Tim Allen said, however, they expected $414.4 million in income tax revenue in April.

"You see that there’s a more than $50 million gap right there. So, something’s off with that number," Allen said.

While July gross receipts were up 25% year over year, Allen cautioned the economy hasn't suddenly improved.

"When you look at the details of how the money came in and where it came from, you find that we still have some serious problems going on with the state’s economy," Allen said.

One of the state’s key economic indicators, the gross production tax on oil and gas, was down almost 72% from the previous July. Since the start of the recession, overall gross receipts are down 6% from the same six months of 2019.

For the past 12 months, they’re down 34% from the prior year.

Tags: 
Oklahoma Economy
Oklahoma Treasurer

Related Content

Gross Receipts Down Again as COVID-19 Pandemic Continues to Be a Drag on Oklahoma's Economy

By Jun 5, 2020
Oklahoma State Treasurer

As the COVID-19 pandemic continued through May, Oklahoma’s gross receipts dropped 14% from the same month a year ago, a more than $150 million decline.

Deputy Treasurer for Communications Tim Allen said the only month with a steeper decrease from the prior year he can recall is April, when gross receipts were down 30% from 2019.

"But that was exaggerated in April because the individual income tax payment deadline was moved from April 15 to July 15," Allen said.

Oklahoma Leads Nine-State Region on July Manufacturing Survey

By Aug 4, 2020
Pxfuel

Things are looking up for manufacturers in a nine-state region that includes Oklahoma.

For July, the Mid-America Business Conditions Index reached its highest level since March 2019, 57.4, up more than seven points from June. Numbers above 50 on the 0–100 scale indicate growth. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said those two months in positive territory came after three months of contraction.

Oklahoma Revenue Collections Fall $502.5M Due to Coronavirus

By May 8, 2020
Office of the State Treasurer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Revenue collections in Oklahoma fell by half a billion dollars in April from a year ago as an economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic swept the state, Treasurer Randy McDaniel said Thursday.

Gross receipts fell $502.5 million to just under $1.1 billion, down 31.8% from April 2019, McDaniel said.

Income tax collections fell by 50.5% to $405.8 million. McDaniel noted that the filing deadline for income taxes was postponed from April 15 until July 15 because of the pandemic.