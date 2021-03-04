Jury Convicts Man Accused Of Being Getaway Driver In Shooting Of Tulsa Police Officers

A Tulsa County jury on Thursday convicted a man accused of being the getaway driver after the shooting of two Tulsa police officers last summer.

In a verdict announced shortly before 4 p.m., the jury found 29-year-old Matthew Hall guilty on two counts of accessory to a felony. The jury recommended 12 years in prison on both counts.

Hall was accused of driving David Ware from the scene where 26-year-old Ofc. Aurash Zarkeshan and 45-year-old Sgt. Craig Johnson were shot in June 2020.

Zarkeshan was seriously wounded. Johnson died. Ware will face trial separately.

Hall's attorney, Brian Martin, requested sentencing be delayed. Tulsa County District Judge Bill Musseman set sentencing for March 22. Hall will remain in the Tulsa County Jail until then.

This is a developing story.