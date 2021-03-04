Jury Convicts Man Accused Of Being Getaway Driver In Shooting Of Tulsa Police Officers

Matthew Hall

A Tulsa County jury on Thursday convicted a man accused of being the getaway driver after the shooting of two Tulsa police officers last summer.

In a verdict announced shortly before 4 p.m., the jury found 29-year-old Matthew Hall guilty on two counts of accessory to a felony. The jury recommended 12 years in prison on both counts.

Hall was accused of driving David Ware from the scene where 26-year-old Ofc. Aurash Zarkeshan and 45-year-old Sgt. Craig Johnson were shot in June 2020.

Zarkeshan was seriously wounded. Johnson died. Ware will face trial separately.

Hall's attorney, Brian Martin, requested sentencing be delayed. Tulsa County District Judge Bill Musseman set sentencing for March 22. Hall will remain in the Tulsa County Jail until then.

This is a developing story.

Tulsa Police

Trial Begins For Man Charged As Getaway Driver In Shooting Of 2 TPD Officers

By & Mar 3, 2021
KWGS File Photo

Updated March 3, 6:38 p.m.

The trial for a man charged as the getaway driver in the June 2020 shooting of two Tulsa police officers started Wednesday.

Matthew Hall, 29, faces two counts of being an accessory to a felony. Prosecutors allege he drove David Ware from the traffic stop in east Tulsa where Tulsa Police Ofc. Aurash Zarkeshan and Sgt. Craig Johnson were shot and that Hall helped get rid of the gun that was used.

State Will Seek Death Penalty for Man Charged with TPD Sergeant's Murder

By Sep 18, 2020

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing Tulsa police Sergeant Craig Johnson in a June shooting.

In a Thursday filing, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler noted Johnson was a peace officer and that his murder was especially cruel and done to escape arrest.

The filing also argues 33-year-old David Ware presents an ongoing risk to society.

In a previous interview, defense attorney Kevin Adams said he fully expected prosecutors to pursue the death penalty.

Wounded Officer Returns Home As Mayor Proclaims 'Aurash Zarkeshan Day'

By Oct 15, 2020
Facebook / Tulsa Police Department

Dozens of supporters cheered and looked on Thursday at Tulsa International Airport as Tulsa Police Department Ofc. Aurash Zarkeshan, injured in a June shooting, stepped off a plane following months of rehabilitation at an out-of-state facility.

Zarkeshan was immediately greeted by Mayor G.T. Bynum, who hugged him and said, "Welcome home!"

On a TPD livestream of the event, Zarkeshan, who appeared physically healthy and in good spirits, addressed the camera and more than 1,000 viewers directly.