Kendall Whittier Main Street Named Semifinalist for Revitalization Award for Second Straight Year

Could this be the year Kendall Whittier brings home a Great American Main Street Award?

Kendall Whittier Main Street has been named a semifinalist for the national honor a second straight year. The award honors revitalization efforts, and local investment in an area is a key consideration.

"And we’re looking at about $140 million — close to $143 million, actually — that has been put back into the Kendall Whittier area," said Kendall Whitter Main Street Executive Director Jessica Jackson.

Volunteer hours, business development and vacancy rates are also among the criteria for the award.

"In 2013 — so, just six and a half, seven years ago — the vacancy rate in Kendall Whittier was about 65%, and we have between 90% and 100% occupancy right now. So, 10% to 0% vacancy," Jackson said.

Kendall Whittier did not win the award last year but was named "one to watch." This year’s winners will be announced in May.

"It would just be an honor to show all of Tulsa all the work that we’ve done — and all the country, really, for that matter," Jackson said.

The seven other semifinalists include main street programs in big cities like Boston and small towns like Jefferson, Iowa. The Great American Main Street Award was created in 1995 and has been given to 100 U.S. communities so far.