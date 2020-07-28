Kentucky Artist S.G. Goodman Talks Her Debut Album, 'Old Time Feeling'

Sitting down over Zoom to chat from her home in Murray, Ky., S.G. Goodman's got her dog by her side and seltzer in her cup. She's in the middle of her press tour for her stunning debut album, Old Time Feeling, which was co-produced by Jim James of My Morning Jacket fame. The record is an intimate collection of songs that are filled with social commentary, from the not-so-many differences between the North and the South to dealing with suicidal thoughts. We talk to S.G. Goodman about the process of making the album with Jim and why you should be thinking about Kentucky politics, even if you don't live in her home state. We get started with some lovely performances recorded in Paducah, Ky., starting with "Old Time Feeling."



Copyright 2020 XPN. To see more, visit XPN