Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

"Kill Switch: The Rise of the Modern Senate and the Crippling of American Democracy"

By 37 minutes ago
  • Aired on Thursday, January 14th.
    Aired on Thursday, January 14th.

Our guest on ST is Adam Jentleson, the public affairs director at Democracy Forward and a former deputy chief of staff to Senator Harry Reid. Jentleson joins us to discuss his new book, which argues that far from reflecting the intent and design of the Founding Fathers, the U.S. Senate -- from John C. Calhoun in the mid-1800s up through Mitch McConnell today -- has been transformed by a tenacious, often extremist minority of white conservatives. Per The New York Times: "An impeccably timed book.... Jentleson explains how 'the world's greatest deliberative body' has come to carry out its work without much greatness or even deliberation, serving instead as a place where ambitious legislation goes to die.... [Jentleson's] intimacy with the Senate turns out to be his book's greatest strength. [He] understands the inner workings of the institution, down to the most granular details, showing precisely how arcane procedural rules can be leveraged to dramatic effect."

Tags: 
U.S. Senate
Congress
Founding Fathers
Federal Government
Democratic Governments
Mitch McConnell
American History
U.S. Constitution
capitol riots
U.S. Capitol
Reconstruction (in US History)
19th-Century America
The Civil War
The Bill of Rights
Conservative Politics
Republicans
American Journalism
Political Science
American Politics

Related Content

"On Corruption in America: And What Is at Stake"

By Aug 21, 2020

Our guest is the author and foreign affairs expert, Sarah Chayes, who has worked as the special assistant on corruption to Mike Mullen, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. She's also advised David McKiernan and Stanley McChrystal (commanders of the International Security Assistant Force) and has been a reporter for NPR.

Sen. Mitch McConnell's Political Life, Examined, In 'The Cynic'

By editor Nov 20, 2014

When Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) first entered politics in the 1960s, he started out as moderate — pro-abortion rights, pro-union, in support of the civil rights movement. With time, McConnell shifted to the right as the Republican Party shifted.

"I was just really startled by this when I started looking into it," Alec MacGillis tells Fresh Air's Terry Gross. "I knew that he had started out as somewhat more moderate — but I didn't realize just how moderate he really was."

Mitch McConnell's Mission: Making The Senate Work Again

By Nov 12, 2014

At 72, after 30 years in the U.S. Senate, Mitch McConnell has finally realized his life's ambition.

He never wanted to be president — he just wanted to be Senate majority leader. And when he ascends to that perch come January, McConnell will finally have a chance to shape the chamber he says he deeply loves. McConnell declared his first priority will be to make what's been called a paralyzed Senate function again. But the politician who became the face of obstruction over the past four years will have to persuade Democrats to cooperate.

'A Disaster': Impeachment Could Sideline Senators In 2020 Presidential Campaign

By Nov 6, 2019

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has been calling for President Trump's impeachment since the spring. California Sen. Kamala Harris wasn't too far behind her. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker's been pushing for it for months.

In fact, all six U.S. senators still running for president are backing the House's impeachment inquiry.

But now that the lawmakers may be getting what they want, many political operatives see it as a train wreck for their presidential campaigns.

A Debate On When The Lawmakers Will Return To D.C. Faces Partisan Divide

By May 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott Remembers John McCain

By editor Aug 27, 2018

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

DAVID GREENE, HOST: