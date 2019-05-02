"The Lady from the Black Lagoon: Hollywood Monsters and the Lost Legacy of Milicent Patrick"

Our guest is Mallory O'Meara, an author, screenwriter, and film producer who lives and works in Los Angeles. She tells us about her new book, which is a biography of Milicent Patrick -- one of Disney's first female animators and the only woman in history to create one of Hollywood's classic movie monsters: The Creature from the Black Lagoon. As was noted of this volume in a starred review in BookPage: "Fascinating.... This is a book that O'Meara was born to write, and she seamlessly meshes her own life story with that of her heroine in a way similar to how Julie Powell paid tribute to Julia Child in 'Julie and Julia'.... Even if you're not a fan of horror films, 'The Lady from the Black Lagoon' is a riveting, sincere Hollywood saga that will quickly win your heart." And further, from NPR's Fresh Air: "O'Meara's chatty, impassioned book...lifts Milicent Patrick out of the mire of obscurity. O'Meara is a dogged researcher and a fierce partisan.... Patrick's story [has] resonances for today, when women in Hollywood still find themselves in the company of monsters."