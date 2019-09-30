Lankford: Trump Asked Ukraine to Investigate Election Interference, Zelensky Broached Biden Probe

Oklahoma U.S. Senator James Lankford said Monday he has reviewed the whistleblower’s report and the record of President Trump’s call with Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelensky, and he believes it is being misinterpreted.

The call between Trump and Zelensky is the subject of an impeachment inquiry by House Democrats.

Lankford said it was Zelensky who brought up potential 2020 opponent Joe Biden’s son, Hunter's, business dealings in the country. Trump was asking for Ukraine’s help looking into attempted interference in the 2016 election.

"The president was saying, 'Do me a favor. There’s all these rumors that are out there based on Ukraine and the 2016 election and CrowdStrike and where all this information came from. If there was a hacking coming from Ukraine, can you help us get to the bottom of that?' That’s a pretty reasonable statement," Lankford said.

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike discovered Russian hackers broke into Democratic National Committee servers and sent stolen emails from the DNC and Hillary Clinton's campaign to Wikileaks.

Lankford said the Senate is a spectator to the House’s impeachment inquiry, but the process is seen as political right now.

"The challenge that a lot of my Senate colleagues are going to have is they announced they were going to do an impeachment inquiry the day before the information actually came out," Lankford said. "So, didn’t know who the whistleblower was, still don’t. Didn’t have the whistleblower information, didn’t have the transcript, but yet we’re definitely doing an impeachment inquiry."

Lankford said Trump’s recent tweets about the whistleblower, including calling their complaint the "fake whistleblower report" — are blunt, but that’s all they are.

"I don’t see that as intimidating a witness. This person has not even said that they want to be a witness. They want to be able to put out a document and not actually speak, have their attorneys speak on their behalf," Lankford said. "But, the president’s trying to give his side of the story. The whistleblower’s put out nine pages of his side of the story."