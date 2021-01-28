Related Program: 
The Late, Great Hollywood Screenwriter Walter Bernstein: From the StudioTulsa Archives

By 1 hour ago
  • Aired on Wednesday, January 27th.
    Aired on Wednesday, January 27th.

The acclaimed Hollywood screenwriter Walter Bernstein died recently at the age of 101. His films included "Fail-Safe," "Paris Blues," "The Molly Maguires," "Semi-Tough," and lastly, to cite a 1976 classic starring Woody Allen that was based on Bernstein's own experiences as a blacklisted writer in Fifties Hollywood, "The Front." On this edition of ST, we listen back to our 1997 conversation with Walter Bernstein. At that time, he'd just put out a book called "Inside Out: A Memoir of the Blacklist."

Tags: 
The Hollywood Blacklist
Hollywood
Writers on Writing
Film
Screenwriting
Memoir and Autobiography
McCarthyism / The Red Scare
American Culture
American Politics
Popular Culture
Movies

