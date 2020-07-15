"Left on Base in the Bush Leagues: Legends, Near Greats, and Unknowns in the Minors" (Encore)

The pandemic-shortened Major League Baseball season will begin next week, on the 23rd -- and, looking on the bright side, **some** baseball this summer will be much better, of course, than **no** baseball this summer. In that spirit, we listen back to a fine StudioTulsa discussion from August of last year, when our guest was Gaylon White, a former sportswriter for the Denver Post, the Arizona Republic, and the Oklahoma Journal. White tells us about his then-new book, "Left on Base in the Bush Leagues: Legends, Near Greats, and Unknowns in the Minors." As was noted of this work by a reviewer for Baseball Almanac: "Immerse yourself in the magic of being a bush league fan.... [Stories] range from Joe Bauman breaking the all-time single season professional home-run record by hitting 72 home-runs in 1954 [to] Ron Necciai, [who] struck out 27 batters in a nine-inning game."