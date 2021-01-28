Legal Help for Those Now Facing Eviction: A Chat with Prof. Roni Amit of the TU College of Law

The City of Tulsa is asking Gov. Kevin Stitt for a moratorium on evictions through July 25.

The request is being made through a joint resolution with Oklahoma City and Norman, and it also asks for a ban on penalties and fees for people who can’t pay rent.

Tulsa City Councilor Lori Decter Wright said the COVID-19 pandemic and sudden economic downturn has put hundreds of families on the verge of homelessness.