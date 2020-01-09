Letter From the General Manager 2020

As the new year gets underway, I’ve been struck by the "perfect vision" metaphor for 2020. May we all have perfect vision for this year and the future, working and listening together! On that note, here's a bird's-eye-view of what's happening at Public Radio Tulsa this new year:

We will carry live, anchored special coverage from NPR News of the major contests in the presidential nominating process, including the Iowa and New Hampshire Caucuses next month, and the Super Tuesday Primaries in March.

” in February. But good news for fans of The Moth Radio Hour: we’ll be adding an additional airing of The Moth in its place! Also in February, we hope to debut a new monthly local program produced in partnership with Tri-City Collective. “ Focus: Black Oklahoma ” is an exciting experiment in citizen journalism covering various topics relevant to Oklahoma’s African-American community, featuring segments on politics, education, health, business, arts and culture, and more. Quraysh Ali Lansana and Scott Gregory are producing this exciting program, and we hope you'll tune in.

Of course, none of the listening you enjoyed in 2019, and none of the critical reporting and breathtaking music ahead this year would be possible without YOUR financial support. Your generosity during our 2019 end-of-the-year campaign was overwhelming. We raised over $83,000, and will plant nearly 1600 trees in an American national forest. Thanks to your ongoing support, you can rely on Public Radio Tulsa to provide you with uncompromising, in-depth news and glorious music in 2020. Here's to a year with 20-20 vision, and conversations sparked by YOUR public radio station!

Rich Fisher, General Manager