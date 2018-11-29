Related Program: 
"Letters from Max: A Book of Friendship"

  Aired on Wednesday, November 28th.
Our guest is the noted playwright, Sarah Ruhl, a Tony Award nominee and the author of "100 Essays I Don't Have Time to Write," which was a New York Times Notable Book of the Year. She tells us about her newest book, a collection of moving and insightful letters between herself and Max Ritvo (1990-2016). Ruhl teaches at the Yale School of drama, and Ritvo -- a noted poet who died young of cancer -- had been one of her favorite students. As was noted of "Letters from Max" in a starred review in Booklist: "The agile, luminous minds and tender, perceptive hearts of these two writers...chart the rare and complex process of two artists coming to truly see and know one another.... Both Ritvo and Ruhl hoped their correspondence would bring solace to those facing death or losing loved ones; this intimate gift also rekindles hope in the bright possibility of profound human connections."

