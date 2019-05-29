Levee Issues Quickly Addressed

Levees continue to perform as expected and any issues that have arisen have been mitigated. There have been no breaches.The Army National Guard is monitoring levees 24/7. Residents behind Levee A and B should be prepared for a voluntary evacuation and remain vigilant to this evolving situation due to the duration of water pressure on our levee system. View the levee maps at www.cityoftulsa.org/rivermaps

Bus transportation via Tulsa Transit has been arranged to assist residents who live near the levees and want to self-evacuate. The self-evacuation locations are 2401 Charles Page Blvd. at Tulsa County Social Services and Cameron St. & 41st W. Avenue at Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy. The Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority (MTTA) is the official transportation to the shelters and buses are running daily from 11 a.m. – midnight.

On Tuesday, May 28, Tulsa Police requested the evacuation of residents in an area near a private berm that was leaking primarily as a result of a storm sewer backup. The evacuation took place between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. from West 36th Street to West 37th Place and Galveston to Elwood Avenue. At the request of emergency management, PSO disconnected the power to 65 homes in this area. Police used their vehicle public address systems to announce the imminent danger and request a voluntary evacuation. Crews had reinforced the berm with backfill for three days, but experts determined the structure was leaking and the water continued to rise slowly to the point an evacuation recommendation was warranted. Approximately 21 homes are in the area, however, many of the residents had already self-evacuated over the last three days. Tulsa Transit made buses available to residents to transport them to a Red Cross shelter.