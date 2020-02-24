Library Fire Damage Will Take More Time to Fix

It will likely be the end of the week before Tulsa’s Central Library re-opens to the public after an arson fire last week. Sue Anderson with the library says the fire was confined to a second floor restroom where it was started, but extensive water and smoke damage in nearby areas is taking time to clean up. No damage estimate’s yet available.

Anderson says it’s hoped the library will open by the end of the week, but it will not be available to the public until deemed appropriate by clean-up crews. Anderson says books and library materials escaped damage.