A Local-Level Discussion of Race and Health Care in America Today

Our guest is Dr. Syeachia Dennis, who joined the OU-Tulsa family medicine residency program in 2013, and who more recently completed a master's program from the John Hopkins School of Public Health. An Oklahoma native, Dr. Dennis is an Assistant Professor in the OU-Tulsa School of Community Medicine's Department of Family Medicine. She joins us for a candid, local-level discussion about the racial disparities that exist today in American health care: troubling, long-running disparities in access, treatment, perceptions, and outcomes. Dr. Dennis also speaks with us about how race directly impacts the health of some of her patients, and about how persons of color are being affected by COVID-19 in alarmingly disproportionate numbers.