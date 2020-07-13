A Local-Level Discussion of Race and Health Care in America Today

The Warren Foundation and Saint Francis establish a $10 million scholarship endowment for the OU-TU School of Community Medicine.

Dr. Gerard Clancy is the vice president for health affairs at TU. He said a lot has been done to get the school’s facilities and an endowment for faculty set up.

"And now, this component adds scholarships for our students, that we can recruit some of the very best students to be in the medical school and to graduate and hopefully practice in Oklahoma — a state that is very short on physicians — as we look to the future," Clancy said.