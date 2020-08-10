You're probably familiar with this routine -- you swab your cheek or spit into a vial, then you send it away to a lab someplace. A month later, you get a report explaining where your ancestors came from...or whether you carry certain genetic risks. But what implications does this very popular trend have for American life and culture? Our guest is Libbey Copeland, whose well-researched new book is "The Lost Family: How DNA Testing Is Upending Who We Are." As was noted of this work by Wired.com: "Copeland takes readers inside America's first DNA testing lab dedicated to genealogy, to Salt Lake City's Family History Library -- the largest genealogical research facility in the world -- and into the living rooms of dozens of people whose lives have been turned upside down due to the results of a recreational DNA test. [This book] is at once a hard look at the forces behind a historical mass reckoning that is happening all across America, and an intimate portrait of the people living it."