"The Lost Family: How DNA Testing Is Upending Who We Are" (The Best of ST in 2020)

Welcome to The Best of StudioTulsa in 2020. All week, we'll be listening back to some standout interviews that originally aired last year. This time out, for ST Medical monday, our guest is Libbey Copeland, whose well-researched, widely praised book is "The Lost Family: How DNA Testing Is Upending Who We Are." As was noted of this work by Wired.com: "Copeland takes readers inside America's first DNA testing lab dedicated to genealogy, to Salt Lake City's Family History Library -- the largest genealogical research facility in the world -- and into the living rooms of dozens of people whose lives have been turned upside down due to the results of a recreational DNA test. [This book] is at once a hard look at the forces behind a historical mass reckoning that is happening all across America, and an intimate portrait of the people living it."