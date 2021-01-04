Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

"The Lost Family: How DNA Testing Is Upending Who We Are" (The Best of ST in 2020)

By 23 minutes ago
  • Aired on Monday, January 4th.
    Aired on Monday, January 4th.

Welcome to The Best of StudioTulsa in 2020. All week, we'll be listening back to some standout interviews that originally aired last year. This time out, for ST Medical monday, our guest is Libbey Copeland, whose well-researched, widely praised book is "The Lost Family: How DNA Testing Is Upending Who We Are." As was noted of this work by Wired.com: "Copeland takes readers inside America's first DNA testing lab dedicated to genealogy, to Salt Lake City's Family History Library -- the largest genealogical research facility in the world -- and into the living rooms of dozens of people whose lives have been turned upside down due to the results of a recreational DNA test. [This book] is at once a hard look at the forces behind a historical mass reckoning that is happening all across America, and an intimate portrait of the people living it."

Tags: 
DNA
DNA Testing
Genes and Genetics
American Culture
Genealogy and Family Trees
Medical Research
Scientific Research
Parenting
Family Life
John Henning Schumann
Science Journalism
Crime and Criminology
Nonfiction
Science and Technology
Science
Birth Control

Related Content

'Am I My Genes?': Fate, Family And Genetic Testing

By editor Feb 27, 2012

Advances in genetic testing have improved the prediction, diagnosis and treatment of disease. But having increased information about your genetic makeup can raise some difficult questions and decisions.

'Hacking Darwin' Explores Genetic Engineering — And What It Means To Be Human

By May 2, 2019

We all know that the world is changing. Fast. But do we know where it is going? Not exactly.

That being the case, how can we control where it is going? And who is the "we" in control? In Hacking Darwin: Genetic Engineering and the Future of Humanity, the technology futurist, geopolitical expert, past White House fellow, and, like this author, dedicated endurance athlete Jamie Metzl paints a picture that is at once wondrous and terrifying.

A Baby With 3 Genetic Parents Seems Healthy, But Questions Remain

By editor Apr 8, 2017

Last fall, the New York-based reproductive endocrinologist John Zhang made headlines when he reported the birth of a "three-parent" baby — a healthy boy carrying the blended DNA of the birth mother, her husband and an unrelated female donor.

The technique, called mitochondrial replacement therapy, allowed the 36-year-old mother to bypass a defect in her own genome that had led, twice before, to children born with Leigh syndrome, a devastating neurological disorder that typically culminates in death before age 3.

A Genetic Test For A Microscopic Problem Came With A Jumbo Price Tag

By editor Mar 31, 2020

Michelle Kuppersmith feels great, works full time and exercises three to four times a week. So she was surprised when a routine blood test found that her body was making too many platelets, which help control bleeding.

Kuppersmith's doctor suspected the 32-year-old Manhattanite had a rare blood disorder called essential thrombocythemia, which can lead to blood clots, strokes and, in rare cases, leukemia.

A Science Writer Explores The 'Perversions And Potential' Of Genetic Tests

By Jun 11, 2018

As a science columnist for The New York Times, Carl Zimmer had reported extensively about genetics and the role gene mutations play in various ailments. After a while, he got to wondering about what secrets his own genetic code holds.

"I wanted to know if there was anything I needed to worry about," Zimmer says. "We all think back to our relatives who got sick and then wonder, 'Is that in me?' "

A Genetic Test That Reveals Alzheimer's Risk Can Be Cathartic Or Distressing

By Jul 12, 2019

In a waiting room at the Banner Alzheimer's Institute in Phoenix, a 74-year-old woman named Rubie is about to find out whether she has a gene that puts her at risk for Alzheimer's.

"I'm a little bit apprehensive about it, and I hope I don't have it," she says. "But if I do, I want to be able to plan for my future."

The gene is called APOE E4, and it's the most powerful known genetic risk factor for Alzheimer's after age 65.