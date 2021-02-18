"Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods"

Related Program: 
Our guest, Amelia Pang, is an award-winning investigative journalist who's written for "Mother Jones," "The New Republic," and other publications. In her new book, "Made in China," she profiles an political prisoner named Sun Yi, who was forced into harsh labor by the Chinese government for campaigning for the right to join a forbidden meditation movement. Sun Yi was imprisoned alongside petty criminals and civil rights activists -- and tens of thousands of others whom the government had intended to "re-educate" -- creating cheap Halloween decorations and stitching clothing for more than fifteen hours per day. As per Publishers Weekly, in a starred review: "Journalist Pang debuts with a vivid and powerful report on Chinese forced labor camps and their connections to the American marketplace. Cinematic.... Engrossing and deeply reported, this impressive exposé will make readers think twice about their next purchase."

