Main Event at Rumble In The Rose District to Feature Heavyweight Trey Lippe-Morrison

Broken Arrow’s Rumble In The Rose District next month will feature a 16–0 heavyweight with 16 knockouts in the main event — and he’s a local.

City officials are trying to create a Super Bowl–like atmosphere for Trey Lippe-Morrison’s fight against a to-be-determined opponent. Lippe-Morrison, son of famed heavyweight Tommy Morrison, said even with a big crowd, focus is key.

"It’s motivating for me that it’s here in Broken Arrow and it’s my home state, but as far as me getting in there and fighting, I kind of tune all that out. It’s just me, that ring and that guy," said Lippe-Morrison.

The boxing ring will be set up near the intersection of Commercial and Main streets for the Aug. 23 event. The match will air live on Showtime, and city officials hope that raises Broken Arrow’s profile.

Promoter Tony Holden said boxing is resurgent after a period where mixed martial arts was more popular among younger spectators.

"I think it’s going to continue to grow. What boxing needs is a heavyweight. That’s why there’s a lot of attention on Trey and these other young heavyweights," Holden said.

City Manager Michael Spurgeon said Broken Arrow is putting up public funds for the event.

"We’re estimating that the cost for the city to put on this event’s about $110,000, and we believe that based on ticket sales, promotions, sponsorships, that we should be able to recoup about 75 to 80% of our investment," Spurgeon said.

Spurgeon said about half that amount will go toward boxers’ expenses.