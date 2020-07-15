Man Charged With Murder In Deaths Of 3 Student Athletes In Moore Crash

By 8 minutes ago

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The man accused of drunkenly crashing into a suburban Oklahoma City high school cross-country team and killing three student athletes has been charged with second-degree murder, an upgrade from his initial manslaughter charge.

Court records show that murder charges were filed Monday against Max Leroy Townsend, 57, of Tuttle, Oklahoma. He’s accused of crashing into members of the Moore High School cross-country team as they ran outside their school in February.

Townsend previously pleaded not guilty to manslaughter.

Police have said Townsend was drunk and driving nearly 80 mph (129 kph) in a 25-mph (40 kph) zone when he crossed two lanes of traffic onto a sidewalk and crashed into the runners. Yuridia Martinez, 16, Rachel Freeman, 17, and Kolby Crum, 18, were killed.

Jail records show Townsend remains in custody on bonds totaling $1.2 million and faces additional charges of leaving the scene of a fatality accident, leaving the scene of an injury accident and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The day before the crash, Townsend’s 29-year-old son was killed in a multi-vehicle auto accident in Moore.

Driver Who Hit Moore Runners Gets Third Manslaughter Charge

By Feb 19, 2020
Cleveland County Sheriff

MOORE, Okla. (AP) — A man accused of striking a group of suburban Oklahoma City high school cross-country athletes with his speeding pickup truck faces an additional manslaughter charge after the death of a third student.

Prosecutors on Tuesday filed a third charge of manslaughter against 57-year-old Max Leroy Townsend, in addition to a third count of leaving the scene of a fatality accident. Kolby Crum, 18, died Saturday.

Man Who Ran Down Two Students Faces Manslaughter Charges

By Feb 8, 2020

MOORE, Okla. (AP) — A man was charged with manslaughter Friday in the deaths of two suburban Oklahoma City high school cross-country athletes whom he hit with his truck as they ran on a sidewalk just a day after his own son was killed in a traffic accident.

Max Leroy Townsend, 57, is accused of running over six Moore High School cross-country runners in front of the school Monday afternoon, killing senior Rachel Freeman and sophomore Yuridia Martinez. The four other students were injured, and one of them remained in critical condition Friday.

Family of Moore High School Student Killed by Driver Living 'Horrible Dream'

By Feb 6, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The man arrested for driving into a group a high school cross-country runners in suburban Oklahoma City, killing two and injuring four was talking to himself and spoke of his son, killed in an auto crash the day before, a man who spoke with him moments after the crash said Wednesday.

Joe Gonzales said he went to Townsend’s truck after it stopped Monday afternoon in the street outside Gonzales’ home about three blocks from where the Moore High School students were struck.