Man Charged for TIA bomb Threat

A Oklahoma man is facing a federal charge after authorities say he called Tulsa International Airport on Christmas Eve and reported that a drive-up nuclear bomb would be detonated there. Federal prosecutors in Tulsa say 64-year-old Anthony John Michalski was charged Monday with one count of providing false information about bombs at an airport. According to an FBI officer's affidavit, Michalski admitted to making the bomb threats. He told investigators he was being held hostage by a terrorist organization. Michalski's family told investigators he has a history of mental illness. Court records don't indicate if Michalski has an attorney.